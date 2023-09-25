UK YouTuber AJ Shabeel Pranks Fans with Fake Departure from Beta Squad

Yesterday, popular UK YouTuber AJ Shabeel, also known as AJ Shabeel, caused quite a stir when he announced on his social media accounts that he had left his YouTube group, Beta Squad. However, many fans were skeptical of this news due to AJ Shabeel’s playful nature and the close bond within the group.

During a live stream, AJ Shabeel addressed the situation and revealed that the departure was actually an elaborate prank. He explained that there had been ongoing jokes within the group where he was often teased and compared to a rat. However, things took a serious turn when one of the group members placed a real rat in his room while he was away.

AJ Shabeel expressed his frustration with the rat jokes, stating that they were the ones that bothered him the most. He recounted the incident of finding the real rat in his room after coming home from a shoot, expressing his desire to relax and unwind.

Following AJ Shabeel’s announcement, fellow Beta Squad member Niko Omilana posted a TikTok video in which he apologized for the rat jokes and expressed his love and support for AJ Shabeel. He jokingly mentioned AJ’s teeth but reassured him that he didn’t actually believe he resembled a rat.

To clear up any confusion for concerned fans, AJ Shabeel and another member named Sharky confirmed that the entire situation was just a prank. They revealed that they had staged the departure announcement for fun. The prank was successful in fooling fans and generating buzz.

Beta Squad, consisting of AJ Shabeel, Niko Omilana, Amin “Chunkz,” Kenny “KingKennyTV,” and Sharky, is one of the UK’s most popular YouTube creator groups. With an impressive 7.29 million subscribers on their channel, they rank as the second-largest creator group in the UK, just behind the Sidemen.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda (source article)