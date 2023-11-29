LinkedIn’s Collaborative Articles: A New Frontier in Content Marketing

The landscape of search engine optimization (SEO) is constantly evolving, and LinkedIn’s collaborative articles are a prime example of this shift. These articles, which combine AI-generated content with user contributions, have caught the attention of content marketers and SEO experts alike.

LinkedIn’s collaborative articles were first introduced in March 2023, and since then, they have gained significant traction. The concept behind these articles is simple: AI generates initial responses to FAQs or prompts on a given topic, and community members are invited to contribute their own insights and experiences.

One of the main reasons why SEO professionals are interested in these collaborative articles is their potential impact on organic performance. Early data suggests that these articles can drive organic traffic and improve search rankings. For example, within just six months of their launch, LinkedIn articles were already driving 792.5K organic visits per month, ranking for over 800k keywords, and appearing in SERP features such as Featured Snippets and People Also Ask sections.

However, there are some concerns about the quality and reliability of the content produced through this collaboration. With a mix of AI-generated responses and human input, it is unclear how much editorial oversight is involved. Questions about the level of editing and refinement before community involvement and the ongoing editorial involvement after publication remain unanswered.

Despite these concerns, many content marketers see the value in leveraging these collaborative articles to boost their personal brand and company’s reputation. The potential benefits of contributing to these articles include earning a coveted “Top Voice” badge on the contributor’s LinkedIn profile.

In the context of SEO, it is important to consider Google’s guidelines for creating helpful and reliable content. The recently added emphasis on user experience, captured in the “E” of “E-A-T” (expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness), is particularly relevant. While the collaborative nature of these articles could indicate that they provide valuable insights, there are also instances of poor-quality content and potentially misleading information.

As content marketers explore the possibilities offered LinkedIn’s collaborative articles, it is crucial to strike a balance between AI-generated content and human input. The key lies in maintaining high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance to ensure that these collaborative articles are truly valuable resources for users searching for information on LinkedIn.