New Ways to Experience the Afterlife

After Death, a captivating documentary exploring the mysteries of the afterlife, is set to release this weekend. The thought-provoking film delves into the question of whether there is existence beyond death, through the lens of real near-death experiences shared scientists, authors, and survivors. Distributed Angel Studios, known for their faith-based productions, After Death has already generated significant interest, with over 211,000 tickets pre-sold.

Director Stephen Gray expresses his hope that After Death will encourage audiences to reflect on the evidence and contemplate the meaning of life. Gray believes that movies have a unique ability to shape culture, and this particular film aims to provide a renewed sense of hope and value to viewers.

But where can you watch After Death? Is it available on Prime Video or Netflix?

As of now, the only way to experience After Death is catching it in theaters starting October 27th. To find a local showing, you can visit Fandango. For those unable to make it to the theater, you will need to wait for it to become available on digital platforms or for streaming on Angel.com.

When can we expect After Death to be available for streaming? Will it be on Prime Video?

After Death is likely to be released on digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and eventually Amazon Prime Video. Following the distribution pattern of Angel Studios, their previous film Sound of Freedom hit theaters on July 4th and is scheduled for digital release on November 3rd, approximately four months later. Therefore, it is possible that After Death may not be available for rental or purchase until late February 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Angel Studios has its own streaming platform, Angel.com. While some content may be free to stream, certain titles, including After Death, may require a subscription costing $20 per month or $175 per year.

What about Netflix? Will After Death be available on the popular streaming service?

For now, After Death will not be available on Netflix. While there is a possibility that it may appear on the platform in the future, moviegoers will need to head to theaters or await its release on digital platforms.