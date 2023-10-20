Adele Sparks Engagement Speculation on Instagram

Adele caused a frenzy on Instagram this week when she posted a photo hinting at an engagement with her American sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul. In the photo, Adele can be seen holding up a copy of Paul’s new memoir, Lucky Me, while flaunting a stunning diamond ring on her left hand.

The diamond, which appears to be a rectangular radiant-cut or emerald-cut stone, is set in a yellow gold bezel and sits on a delicate diamond-pavé band. It is estimated to weigh at least 10 carats, adding to the speculation of an engagement.

Although Adele did not explicitly announce her engagement, fans are buzzing with excitement and debating whether she and Paul are already married. Some are even speculating that Adele may confirm her relationship status and make a formal announcement on November 4, the day her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace comes to an end.

This isn’t the first time Adele has teased her relationship. During a concert in September, a fan shouted a marriage proposal, to which Adele playfully responded that she couldn’t accept because her husband was in the audience. Adele and Paul have been together for about two years since meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Paul, a successful sports agent who represents NBA stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green, has nearly 200 clients under his belt. As Adele prepares to embark on this new chapter of her life, fans eagerly await any official confirmation from the British singing sensation.

Sources:

– Lucky Me, a memoir Rich Paul

– Rolling Stone interview with Adele