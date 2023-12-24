Is Acorn TV owned Amazon?

In recent years, the streaming industry has experienced a significant boom, with numerous platforms vying for viewers’ attention. Acorn TV, a popular streaming service known for its extensive collection of British and international television shows, has garnered attention from many avid fans of British dramas. However, there has been some confusion surrounding the ownership of Acorn TV, with rumors suggesting that it is owned retail giant Amazon. Let’s delve into the facts and dispel any misconceptions.

The Ownership of Acorn TV

Contrary to popular belief, Acorn TV is not owned Amazon. It is actually a subsidiary of RLJ Entertainment, a company founded media mogul Robert L. Johnson. RLJ Entertainment specializes in the distribution of digital content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Acorn TV, along with other streaming services like Urban Movie Channel and AcaciaTV, falls under the umbrella of RLJ Entertainment.

FAQ

Q: What is Acorn TV?

Acorn TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of British and international television shows, including dramas, mysteries, comedies, and documentaries. It is known for its high-quality content and its focus on British programming.

Q: Is Acorn TV available worldwide?

Acorn TV is primarily available in the United States and Canada. However, it has expanded its reach to other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Q: Can I watch Acorn TV on Amazon Prime?

While Acorn TV is not owned Amazon, it is available as an add-on channel for Amazon Prime members. This means that Amazon Prime subscribers can access Acorn TV’s content through their Amazon Prime Video account for an additional fee.

Q: How much does Acorn TV cost?

Acorn TV offers a monthly subscription plan for $5.99 per month or an annual plan for $59.99 per year. The service provides unlimited streaming of its entire library without any ads.

In conclusion, Acorn TV is not owned Amazon but is a subsidiary of RLJ Entertainment. As the streaming industry continues to evolve, it is important to separate fact from fiction to better understand the ownership and availability of various platforms. So, if you’re a fan of British television and looking for a streaming service with a vast collection of shows, Acorn TV might just be the perfect choice for you.