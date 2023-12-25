Is Acorn TV included with Amazon Prime?

Introduction

In the world of streaming services, there are numerous options available to cater to our entertainment needs. Two popular platforms, Amazon Prime and Acorn TV, have gained significant attention among viewers. However, many people wonder if Acorn TV is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Acorn TV and Amazon Prime

Acorn TV is a streaming service that specializes in British and international television shows, offering a wide range of content from crime dramas to comedies. On the other hand, Amazon Prime is a comprehensive subscription service that provides access to various benefits, including streaming movies, TV shows, and music, as well as free shipping on eligible items.

Are Acorn TV and Amazon Prime bundled together?

No, Acorn TV is not included with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers an extensive library of movies and TV shows, Acorn TV requires a separate subscription. However, Amazon Prime members can still access some British and international content through Prime Video, which is included in their subscription.

FAQ

Q: How much does Acorn TV cost?

A: Acorn TV offers two subscription plans: a monthly plan for $5.99 and an annual plan for $59.99.

Q: Can I access Acorn TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels?

A: Yes, Acorn TV is available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels. This allows you to access Acorn TV content within the Amazon Prime Video app, but it requires an additional subscription fee.

Q: What are the benefits of subscribing to Acorn TV?

A: Acorn TV provides a vast selection of British and international TV shows, including exclusive content. It allows viewers to enjoy high-quality programming from different genres, often featuring renowned actors and captivating storylines.

Conclusion

While Acorn TV is not included with an Amazon Prime subscription, viewers can still access some British and international content through Prime Video. Acorn TV offers a separate subscription that provides a diverse range of shows catering to various interests. So, if you’re a fan of British and international television, consider exploring Acorn TV to enhance your streaming experience.