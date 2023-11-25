Is AC-130 Bigger Than AC-17?

In the world of military aircraft, size often matters. When it comes to comparing two iconic aircraft like the AC-130 and AC-17, it’s natural to wonder which one is bigger. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Firstly, let’s define these aircraft. The AC-130 is a heavily armed ground-attack aircraft that is primarily used for close air support, air interdiction, and force protection. It is a modified version of the C-130 Hercules transport plane, equipped with an array of powerful weapons, including cannons and missiles. On the other hand, the AC-17, also known as the C-17 Globemaster III, is a large military transport aircraft designed to carry troops, cargo, and even vehicles to various locations around the world.

When it comes to size, the AC-130 and AC-17 differ significantly. The AC-130 has a length of approximately 97 feet, a wingspan of around 132 feet, and a height of about 38 feet. In comparison, the AC-17 is much larger, measuring approximately 174 feet in length, 169 feet in wingspan, and 55 feet in height. Therefore, it is clear that the AC-17 is bigger than the AC-130 in terms of overall dimensions.

FAQ:

Q: Which aircraft is more heavily armed?

A: The AC-130 is more heavily armed than the AC-17. It is equipped with a wide range of weapons, including cannons, missiles, and bombs, making it a formidable ground-attack aircraft.

Q: Which aircraft has a greater cargo capacity?

A: The AC-17 has a greater cargo capacity compared to the AC-130. It can carry up to 102 paratroopers or 170,900 pounds of cargo, while the AC-130 has a more limited cargo capacity due to its weapon systems.

Q: Are both aircraft used in combat?

A: Yes, both the AC-130 and AC-17 are used in combat operations. The AC-130 is primarily employed for ground-attack missions, while the AC-17 is utilized for transporting troops, equipment, and supplies to support military operations.

In conclusion, while both the AC-130 and AC-17 are impressive military aircraft, the AC-17 is undeniably bigger in terms of size. However, it’s important to note that each aircraft serves a different purpose and excels in its respective role. Whether it’s the firepower of the AC-130 or the cargo capacity of the AC-17, both aircraft play crucial roles in supporting military operations around the world.