Is ABC on YouTube TV free?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. With its user-friendly interface and extensive lineup, it’s no wonder that many people are turning to YouTube TV as their go-to platform for entertainment. However, one question that often arises is whether ABC, one of the major broadcast networks, is available for free on YouTube TV.

ABC on YouTube TV

Yes, ABC is available on YouTube TV, but it is not free. YouTube TV is a subscription-based service that offers access to various channels, including ABC, for a monthly fee. ABC is one of the major networks that YouTube TV has partnered with, allowing subscribers to enjoy popular shows, news, and sports events broadcasted ABC.

Subscription-based service

A subscription-based service refers to a model where users pay a recurring fee to access a particular service or content. In the case of YouTube TV, subscribers pay a monthly fee to gain access to a wide range of channels, including ABC.

FAQ

1. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV currently costs $64.99 per month. However, it’s worth noting that prices may vary depending on your location and any promotional offers that may be available.

2. Can I watch ABC live on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers live streaming of ABC, allowing you to watch your favorite shows and events as they air.

3. Are there any additional fees on top of the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription fee covers most of the content available on YouTube TV, there may be additional fees for certain premium channels or add-ons that you choose to include in your subscription.

In conclusion, while ABC is available on YouTube TV, it is not free. YouTube TV is a subscription-based service that offers access to a wide range of channels, including ABC, for a monthly fee. If you’re looking to enjoy ABC’s content on YouTube TV, you’ll need to subscribe to the service.