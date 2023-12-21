Is ABC on Fubo? Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a cord-cutter or simply looking for a new streaming service, you may be wondering if ABC is available on Fubo. ABC, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States, offers a wide range of popular shows, including news, sports, and entertainment. In this article, we’ll explore whether ABC is part of Fubo’s channel lineup and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is ABC available on Fubo?

No, ABC is not currently available on Fubo. FuboTV, a popular streaming service known for its sports offerings, does not have a partnership or licensing agreement with ABC. However, Fubo does provide access to a variety of other channels, including major sports networks, news channels, and entertainment options.

What channels are available on Fubo?

Fubo offers a diverse range of channels, catering to different interests. Some of the notable channels available on Fubo include ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, NFL Network, NBA TV, Bravo, FX, AMC, and many more. Fubo also provides access to regional sports networks, making it a great choice for sports enthusiasts.

Can I watch ABC shows on Fubo?

While ABC itself is not available on Fubo, you may still be able to watch some ABC shows through other channels offered Fubo. For example, ESPN, which is available on Fubo, occasionally broadcasts ABC’s sports events. Additionally, Fubo offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing you to record shows from other channels and watch them at your convenience.

What are some alternatives to watch ABC?

If you’re specifically looking to watch ABC shows, there are several alternatives you can consider. One option is to use an over-the-air antenna to access ABC’s broadcast signal for free. Another option is to subscribe to a different streaming service that includes ABC in its channel lineup, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV.

In conclusion, while ABC is not currently available on Fubo, the streaming service offers a wide range of other channels and features that may still meet your entertainment needs. If ABC shows are a priority for you, exploring alternative streaming services or utilizing an over-the-air antenna may be the best solution.