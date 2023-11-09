Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s New Comedy “Dream Scenario”

Nicolas Cage fans rejoice! The legendary actor is back on the big screen in A24’s latest comedy, “Dream Scenario,” which is set to hit theaters this week. In this film, Cage takes on the role of Paul Matthews, a regular family man who finds himself thrust into the spotlight when he starts appearing in countless people’s dreams. Get ready for some laughs and unpredictable twists in this highly anticipated release.

But the burning question remains, where can you catch “Dream Scenario”? Is it available on popular streaming services like Prime Video or Netflix? We’ve got all the answers right here.

As of now, the only way to experience the magic of “Dream Scenario” is heading to your nearest movie theater when it releases on Friday, November 10th. To find a local showing, you can visit Fandango. However, if you prefer to watch movies from the comfort of your home, don’t worry. The film will eventually be available to rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date for digital streaming.

Now, you might be wondering when “Dream Scenario” will be streaming on Prime Video. While a specific date has not been announced, we can make an educated guess based on another A24 movie’s release pattern. For example, the film “Talk to Me” hit theaters on July 28th and became available for digital rental or purchase around 45 days later, on September 12th. If “Dream Scenario” follows a similar timeline, you can expect it to be available on Prime Video as early as December 2023.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that many A24 movies end up on Showtime after their digital release window. Typically, this occurs around eight months after the theatrical release. Therefore, if you miss the opportunity to watch “Dream Scenario” digitally, you can anticipate it to be streaming on Showtime around mid-July 2024.

Disappointingly, “Dream Scenario” will not be making its way to Netflix. However, given that Netflix has previously featured other A24 films like “Uncut Gems,” there might be a chance of it landing on the streaming giant in the future. But for now, your options are to enjoy it in theaters or patiently wait for the digital release.

So mark your calendars and prepare for some hilarious moments with Nicolas Cage in “Dream Scenario.” Whether you choose to watch it on the big screen or from the comfort of your home, this comedy is sure to entertain.

FAQ

