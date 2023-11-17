New Article: The Mysterious Tears of the Virgin Mary: Miracle or Illusion?

A crowd of curious churchgoers in the small town of El Chanal, Colima, Mexico, is captivated an extraordinary sight – tears falling from the eyes of a statue depicting the Virgin Mary. The phenomenon has sparked intense debate, with some believing it to be a genuine miracle, while others propose a more scientific explanation. The sobbing statue has become a local icon, drawing crowds to the church eager to witness the spectacle for themselves.

Viral videos shared on social media appear to capture the tear-like droplets rolling down the statue’s cheek, leaving many spectators in awe. For some devout worshippers, the tears are seen as a divine message of hope, peace, and prayer for reconciliation during these troubled times. María Mercedes Hernandez, a visitor to the church, expressed her belief that the Virgin Mary’s tears are a plea for peace not only in Colima but also around the world.

However, skeptics have a different take on the phenomenon. Professor Luigi Garlaschelli, a chemistry expert from the Italian University of Pavia, offers an intriguing explanation. He suggests that the statue itself is made of a porous material, allowing it to absorb water slowly. According to Garlaschelli, filling the statue with water through an imperceptible hole at the top and covering it with a waterproof layer, the water is absorbed the porous material but prevented from coming out. Yet, if a tiny scratch were made in the protective glaze near the tear duct area, the absorbed water would escape through it, creating the illusion of tears.

Professor Garlaschelli’s insights shed light on similar cases of weeping statues in the past. One particular example is a Madonna statue in Syracuse, Sicily, which cried tears in 1954. Garlaschelli’s examination of a copy revealed that it, too, was made of glazed plaster with a cavity behind the face, suggesting that the tears were not a miraculous occurrence but rather a cleverly executed fabrication.

Though Garlaschelli has yet to personally examine the statue at the church in El Chanal, he believes that he might never be granted access due to restrictions placed on the examination of sacred relics. This, however, does not deter his reasoned assessment of the situation.

While the debate over the weeping Virgin Mary statue continues, visitors are left to contemplate the mystery and draw their own conclusions. Whether one believes in miracles or scientific explanations, the emotional impact of such phenomena cannot be denied. The tears of the statue, regardless of their origin, serve as a symbol of hope, unity, and the power of faith in the hearts of those who gather in awe before it.

FAQ:

Q: Is the weeping Virgin Mary statue a miracle?

A: While some perceive the tears as a miracle, skeptics propose a scientific explanation involving the statue’s porous material and the release of water through a small scratch in the glaze.

Q: Has Professor Luigi Garlaschelli studied similar cases before?

A: Yes, Professor Garlaschelli’s expertise in chemistry has led him to investigate and debunk other instances of weeping statues, most notably the Madonna statue in Syracuse, Sicily.

Q: Why does the weeping statue attract so many visitors?

A: The sight of the weeping Virgin Mary statue has become a local phenomenon, captivating both believers who perceive it as a sign of divine intervention and skeptics who seek to understand the scientific explanation behind the tears.

Q: Will Professor Garlaschelli be able to examine the statue in person?

A: It is unlikely that Professor Garlaschelli will gain permission to inspect the statue firsthand due to restrictions on the examination of sacred relics. However, his explanation remains based on similar cases he has encountered in the past.