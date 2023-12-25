Is a smart TV also an Android TV?

In the ever-evolving world of technology, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest trends and understand the differences between various devices. One common confusion that arises is the distinction between a smart TV and an Android TV. While they may seem similar, there are some key differences that set them apart.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in applications. It allows users to access online streaming services, browse the web, and even download and install apps directly onto the TV. Smart TVs often come with their own operating systems, which are specifically designed to provide a user-friendly interface for navigating through various features and applications.

What is an Android TV?

On the other hand, an Android TV is a smart TV that runs on the Android operating system, developed Google. This means that an Android TV not only offers the features of a regular smart TV but also provides access to the vast array of applications available on the Google Play Store. With an Android TV, users can enjoy popular streaming services, play games, and even control their TV using voice commands through Google Assistant.

Are all smart TVs Android TVs?

No, not all smart TVs are Android TVs. While many smart TVs come with their own operating systems, such as Tizen (Samsung) or webOS (LG), Android TVs are specifically powered the Android operating system. It’s important to check the specifications or consult the manufacturer to determine if a smart TV is indeed an Android TV.

Can I turn my smart TV into an Android TV?

In some cases, it is possible to convert a regular smart TV into an Android TV using external devices like Android TV boxes or dongles. These devices can be connected to the HDMI port of the TV, providing access to the Android operating system and its features. However, it’s worth noting that the performance and compatibility may vary depending on the specific device and TV model.

In conclusion, while a smart TV and an Android TV share similarities in terms of internet connectivity and built-in applications, the key difference lies in the operating system. A smart TV has its own proprietary operating system, while an Android TV runs on the Android OS, offering a wider range of applications and features. It’s essential to understand these distinctions to make an informed decision when purchasing a new television.