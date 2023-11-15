New In-Season Tournament: NBA Expands Partnership with Netflix

The latest buzz surrounding the NBA is its potential collaboration with streaming giant Netflix on a new In-Season tournament. While some may initially question the purpose of this seemingly unnecessary tournament, the partnership with Netflix could bring a fresh perspective and generate much-needed excitement among fans.

Netflix has a proven track record of successfully engaging viewers through its docuseries focused on various sports such as golf, tennis, and Formula One racing. If any platform can make people care about this tournament, it’s Netflix. However, the real challenge lies in getting the players themselves to buy into the concept. Fortunately, with today’s generation being no strangers to the limelight, players’ willingness to participate and take the tournament seriously may not be an issue.

To truly capture the audience’s attention, the NBA needs to make the tournament distinct from the regular season and create anticipation akin to appointment television. Involving Netflix could be the key to achieving this goal. By showcasing captivating stories about lesser-known players or teams, the NBA can draw emotional connections from viewers and inspire them to invest in the tournament.

Admittedly, the tournament’s current format, with its soccer-style system of team grouping, may alienate some American fans initially. Change can be difficult for most people. However, the NBA should take solace in the fact that fans eventually embraced the play-in tournament, which was initially met with skepticism. With time, this in-season tournament has the potential to win over even the most skeptical fans.

While the addition of signature courts for tournament play adds an interesting aesthetic, it may not be sufficient to hold the attention of a broader audience. Hence, the potential collaboration between the NBA and Netflix is a promising one. If reports about this partnership have reached the public, it’s highly likely that the deal is nearing completion. Commissioner Adam Silver has long envisioned the in-season tournament as part of the NBA’s future, and thus, he will give it every opportunity to succeed.

If this joint venture between the NBA and Netflix proves successful, it could open the doors for even more collaborations. Considering Netflix’s willingness to take risks in producing docuseries and specials, the NBA would be in capable hands. The only real risk for Silver and the association lies in the tournament’s failure. However, even in that scenario, the NBA still has its dependable playoffs and the ever-popular play-in tournament to rely on.

Should the in-season tournament exceed expectations, it would generate additional revenue for the league and potentially expedite the NBA’s international expansion plans. Commissioner Silver has his sights set on global growth, and a successful tournament could help pave the way for future endeavors.

Ultimately, the success of this in-season tournament may overshadow the initial criticisms and concerns surrounding player rest rules. With the right mix of storytelling, competition, and collaboration, the NBA and Netflix have the potential to create a captivating event that keeps fans hooked every fall.