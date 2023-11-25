Is a C-17 bigger than AC-130?

In the world of military aircraft, size matters. The sheer scale of these flying machines can be awe-inspiring, and it’s natural to wonder which one is bigger. Today, we compare two iconic aircraft: the C-17 Globemaster III and the AC-130 Spectre.

Definitions:

– C-17 Globemaster III: A large military transport aircraft used the United States Air Force and other allied nations. It is designed to carry heavy payloads over long distances.

– AC-130 Spectre: A heavily armed ground-attack aircraft primarily used the United States Air Force. It is a modified version of the C-130 Hercules transport plane.

The C-17 Globemaster III:

The C-17 Globemaster III is an impressive aircraft known for its versatility and size. With a length of 174 feet and a wingspan of 169 feet, it can carry a maximum payload of 170,900 pounds. This massive cargo capacity allows it to transport tanks, helicopters, and other heavy equipment to remote locations around the world. The C-17 is often used for humanitarian missions, airdrops, and tactical airlift operations.

The AC-130 Spectre:

While the C-17 is undoubtedly large, the AC-130 Spectre brings a different kind of firepower to the table. The AC-130 is a modified version of the C-130 Hercules transport plane, equipped with an array of weapons, including cannons and Gatling guns. It is designed for close air support, air interdiction, and armed reconnaissance. The AC-130 has a length of 97 feet and a wingspan of 132 feet, making it smaller than the C-17. However, its firepower and combat capabilities are unmatched.

FAQ:

Q: Which aircraft is bigger, the C-17 or the AC-130?

A: The C-17 Globemaster III is bigger in terms of size and cargo capacity.

Q: What is the primary purpose of the C-17?

A: The C-17 is primarily used for transporting heavy payloads over long distances.

Q: What is the primary purpose of the AC-130?

A: The AC-130 is primarily used for close air support and ground-attack missions.

In conclusion, while both the C-17 Globemaster III and the AC-130 Spectre are impressive aircraft, the C-17 takes the crown for being bigger in terms of size and cargo capacity. However, the AC-130’s firepower and combat capabilities make it a force to be reckoned with in the battlefield.