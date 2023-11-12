Exploring the Fall Walleye Run along the Detroit River

If you’ve been near the waterfront in Windsor recently, you may have noticed an increase in fishing boats on the Detroit River during the fall season. While traditionally the walleye fishery period has been predominantly in the spring and summer, more anglers are now taking to the water in the autumn. This phenomenon can be attributed to two factors: the influence of social media and a higher population of catchable walleye in the ecosystem.

According to seasoned charter boat captain, Jon Bondy, fishing in November and December used to be uncommon in the area. However, people have now realized that fishing for walleye from a boat can be successful even until the water freezes, allowing them to bring in impressive catches. This discovery has led to an increase in the number of fishermen trying their luck during the fall months.

The rise in the walleye population can be attributed to a combination of factors, including higher water levels in recent years and exceptional hatches. The increased water levels affected the plankton and created optimal conditions for the growth of walleye. This has resulted in a surplus of the species, making it more accessible for anglers to catch them.

The popularity of walleye fishing in the fall is not a new phenomenon. Jim Francis, the Lake Erie Basin coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries division, explains that walleye tend to return to shallow waters and rivers during the fall season after spring spawning runs. This seasonal migration pattern is consistent, with occasional exceptions, and attracts anglers year after year.

So why do fishermen target walleye during the fall? Francis explains that these fish have experienced a full summer of growth and are feeding aggressively to store energy for the winter. Additionally, their eggs begin to develop during this period, requiring significant energy expenditure. The fall season allows anglers to catch quality-sized walleye, which are not only enjoyable to reel in but also offer a satisfying culinary experience.

With the rise in walleye population, there has been an increase in their consumption. This has led to a decrease in the availability of perch, as walleye prey on them. As a result, perch may become more expensive and less prevalent in restaurants, while walleye remains a more affordable and popular choice.

The Windsor region has become a fishing hotspot, even in the fall, thanks to its unique topography. Lake St. Clair’s shallow waters provide ideal conditions for spawning and nursing fry, making it a haven for various fish species. Anglers, both local and international, are drawn to the region’s productive waters, making repeated visits to enjoy the abundant fishing opportunities.

The fall walleye run along the Detroit River continues to captivate anglers. The combination of social media influence and a thriving walleye population has led to an increase in fishing activity during this time of year. Whether you’re an experienced angler or a novice, the fall season offers a unique opportunity to reel in quality walleye and enjoy the beauty of the Windsor waterfront.

