Is a 747 bigger than the Spruce Goose?

In the world of aviation, size matters. The sheer magnitude of aircraft can leave us in awe, but when it comes to comparing two iconic giants, the Boeing 747 and the Spruce Goose, the question arises: which one is bigger?

The Boeing 747, also known as the “Jumbo Jet,” is a commercial airliner that has been a staple in the aviation industry since its introduction in 1969. With its distinctive hump-shaped upper deck, the 747 has become an icon of air travel. It boasts a length of 231 feet, a wingspan of 211 feet, and a height of 63 feet. This colossal aircraft can carry up to 660 passengers and has a maximum takeoff weight of 987,000 pounds.

On the other hand, we have the Spruce Goose, officially known as the Hughes H-4 Hercules. This massive wooden aircraft was designed and built Howard Hughes in the 1940s. The Spruce Goose holds the record for having the largest wingspan of any aircraft ever flown, measuring a staggering 320 feet. However, in terms of length, it falls short of the 747, measuring 218 feet. The height of the Spruce Goose is 79 feet, making it taller than the Jumbo Jet. It was designed to carry up to 750 passengers and had a maximum takeoff weight of 400,000 pounds.

FAQ:

Q: What is a wingspan?

A: The wingspan of an aircraft refers to the distance from one wingtip to the other.

Q: What is a maximum takeoff weight?

A: Maximum takeoff weight is the maximum weight at which an aircraft is allowed to take off, including passengers, cargo, and fuel.

Q: Which aircraft is heavier?

A: The Boeing 747 has a higher maximum takeoff weight than the Spruce Goose, making it heavier.

Q: Which aircraft can carry more passengers?

A: The Boeing 747 has a higher passenger capacity, with the ability to carry up to 660 passengers, compared to the Spruce Goose’s capacity of 750 passengers.

In conclusion, while the Spruce Goose holds the record for the largest wingspan ever flown, the Boeing 747 surpasses it in length and maximum takeoff weight. Both aircraft are remarkable in their own right, representing significant milestones in aviation history.