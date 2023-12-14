Is 99% Rotten Tomatoes good or bad?

Is a 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score Good or Bad?

Introduction

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its iconic Tomatometer rating system, the website aggregates reviews from professional critics and assigns a score based on the percentage of positive reviews. A 99% Rotten Tomatoes score may seem like a surefire indicator of a great film, but is it always a guarantee of quality?

The Pros of a 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score

A 99% Rotten Tomatoes score undoubtedly suggests that a film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. It can serve as a strong endorsement, indicating that the majority of professional reviewers found the movie to be exceptional. Such a high score can generate buzz and attract audiences who are looking for a film that has been widely praised.

The Cons of a 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score

While a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score may seem like a seal of approval, it is important to remember that the score only reflects the percentage of positive reviews, not the overall quality of the film. A movie with a high score may still have its flaws and may not necessarily resonate with all viewers. Additionally, some critics argue that Rotten Tomatoes’ rating system oversimplifies the complexity of film criticism reducing it to a binary “fresh” or “rotten” distinction.

FAQ

Q: What does Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer score represent?

A: The Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes represents the percentage of professional critic reviews that are positive or “fresh.” It is not a measure of the overall quality or enjoyment of a film.

Q: Are Rotten Tomatoes scores reliable?

A: Rotten Tomatoes scores can be a useful tool for gauging critical consensus, but they should not be the sole factor in determining whether or not to watch a film. It is always recommended to read individual reviews and consider personal preferences before making a decision.

Conclusion

While a 99% Rotten Tomatoes score can be an encouraging sign, it is important to approach it with some caution. Film appreciation is subjective, and what resonates with one person may not necessarily resonate with another. Ultimately, it is advisable to use Rotten Tomatoes scores as a starting point for exploration, but to also consider individual reviews and personal preferences when deciding which films to watch.