Is 90% on Rotten Tomatoes good or bad?

Is a 90% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes Good or Bad?

Introduction

Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for movie enthusiasts seeking guidance on what to watch. With its unique rating system, the website aggregates reviews from critics and audiences alike to provide a percentage score for each film. But what does it mean when a movie receives a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes? Is it a sign of excellence or just above average? Let’s delve into this question and explore the implications of a 90% rating.

The Rotten Tomatoes Rating System

Rotten Tomatoes uses a simple yet effective rating system. Movies are classified as either “Fresh” or “Rotten” based on the percentage of positive reviews they receive. A movie with a rating of 60% or higher is considered “Fresh,” while anything below that threshold is labeled “Rotten.” The percentage score represents the proportion of positive reviews out of all the reviews collected.

What Does a 90% Rating Mean?

A 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is undoubtedly a positive achievement. It indicates that 90% of the reviews collected for a particular movie were positive. This high score suggests that the film has resonated with a significant majority of critics and audiences. It is a testament to the movie’s quality, storytelling, performances, and overall entertainment value.

Is a 90% Rating Considered Excellent?

While a 90% rating is undeniably impressive, it does not necessarily mean the movie is flawless or universally loved. It is crucial to remember that Rotten Tomatoes’ rating system does not take into account the intensity of positive or negative reviews. A movie with a 90% rating could have a mix of glowing reviews and more lukewarm ones. Therefore, it is essential to read individual reviews to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the film’s strengths and weaknesses.

FAQ

Q: Can a movie with a lower rating still be worth watching?

A: Absolutely! Rotten Tomatoes ratings are just one factor to consider when deciding whether to watch a movie. Personal preferences, genre interests, and individual tastes should also be taken into account.

Q: Is a 90% rating a guarantee of a great movie?

A: While a 90% rating indicates a high level of critical acclaim, it does not guarantee that everyone will enjoy the movie. It is always advisable to read reviews and watch trailers to determine if the film aligns with your personal preferences.

Q: Are Rotten Tomatoes ratings influenced bias?

A: Rotten Tomatoes strives to collect reviews from a diverse range of critics and audiences to minimize bias. However, it is important to remember that individual opinions can still vary, and biases may exist within the pool of reviewers.

Conclusion

A 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is undoubtedly a positive sign for any movie. It signifies that the film has resonated with a significant majority of critics and audiences. However, it is essential to remember that personal preferences and individual tastes play a significant role in determining whether a movie with a 90% rating will be enjoyable for everyone. So, while a 90% rating is generally a good indicator of a quality film, it is always wise to explore individual reviews and consider your own preferences before making a decision.