Is 87 Good on Rotten Tomatoes?

Introduction

Rotten Tomatoes has become a popular go-to website for movie enthusiasts seeking reliable reviews and ratings. With its iconic “Tomatometer” score, the site aggregates reviews from critics and provides an overall rating for movies. But what does it mean when a film receives a score of 87 on Rotten Tomatoes? Is it considered good? Let’s delve into the details.

Understanding the Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Rotten Tomatoes score is based on the percentage of positive reviews a movie receives from critics. A score of 87 means that 87% of the critics’ reviews for a particular film were positive. In other words, the majority of critics found the movie to be enjoyable, well-made, or praiseworthy.

Is 87 Considered Good?

Yes, a score of 87 on Rotten Tomatoes is generally considered good. It indicates that the movie has received positive reviews from a significant number of critics. However, it’s important to note that individual opinions may vary. Some viewers might have different tastes or preferences, so it’s always a good idea to read a variety of reviews to get a well-rounded understanding of a film.

FAQ

Q: What is Rotten Tomatoes?

A: Rotten Tomatoes is a popular website that aggregates movie reviews and provides an overall rating based on the percentage of positive reviews.

Q: How is the Rotten Tomatoes score calculated?

A: The Rotten Tomatoes score is calculated determining the percentage of positive reviews from critics. If a movie receives 87%, it means 87% of the critics’ reviews were positive.

Q: Can I solely rely on the Rotten Tomatoes score?

A: While the Rotten Tomatoes score can be a helpful indicator, it’s always recommended to read individual reviews and consider your own preferences before making a decision about watching a movie.

Conclusion

In the realm of Rotten Tomatoes, a score of 87 is indeed considered good. It signifies that the majority of critics found the movie to be praiseworthy. However, personal preferences and tastes may differ, so it’s always wise to read a variety of reviews and consider your own interests before deciding to watch a film.