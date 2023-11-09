Is 818 Tequila Expensive?

Los Angeles, CA – Tequila enthusiasts and connoisseurs have been buzzing about the latest addition to the spirits market: 818 Tequila. Founded actor and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner, this premium tequila brand has quickly gained popularity for its smooth taste and luxurious packaging. However, many are left wondering if indulging in this trendy spirit comes with a hefty price tag. Let’s dive into the details and answer the burning question: is 818 Tequila expensive?

The Price Point

818 Tequila offers three distinct varieties: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. The Blanco, known for its crisp and pure flavor, is priced at $59.99 per bottle. The Reposado, aged for eight months in oak barrels, comes in at $69.99. Finally, the Añejo, aged for a minimum of three years, is the most expensive option at $79.99. While these prices may seem steep compared to other tequila brands on the market, it’s important to note that 818 Tequila positions itself as a premium product, emphasizing its high-quality ingredients and meticulous production process.

FAQ

Q: What makes 818 Tequila different from other brands?

A: 818 Tequila prides itself on its commitment to quality. It is made from 100% Weber Blue Agave, grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in traditional brick ovens, resulting in a smooth and refined taste.

Q: Is 818 Tequila worth the price?

A: The answer to this question ultimately depends on personal preference and budget. While some may find the price justified for the exceptional taste and luxurious experience, others may opt for more affordable options that still deliver a satisfying tequila experience.

Q: Can I find 818 Tequila at my local liquor store?

A: As of now, 818 Tequila is primarily available for purchase online through select retailers. However, the brand has plans to expand its distribution in the near future, so keep an eye out for it at your local liquor store.

In conclusion, 818 Tequila may be considered expensive compared to other tequila brands, but it offers a premium experience that justifies the price for many enthusiasts. Whether you choose to indulge in this trendy spirit or explore more affordable alternatives, the world of tequila awaits with its diverse flavors and rich history.