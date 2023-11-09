Is 818 100% Tequila?

In recent years, the popularity of tequila has skyrocketed, with enthusiasts and connoisseurs seeking out the finest and most authentic options available. One tequila brand that has gained significant attention is 818, founded renowned actor and entrepreneur, Kendall Jenner. However, there has been some debate and speculation surrounding the authenticity of 818 tequila. Is it truly 100% tequila? Let’s delve into the details.

What is 818 Tequila?

818 Tequila is a brand that was launched in 2020 Kendall Jenner. Named after the area code of her hometown, Calabasas, California, the brand aims to provide a high-quality tequila experience. It offers three different expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo, each with its own unique flavor profile.

What Does “100% Tequila” Mean?

To understand the controversy surrounding 818 tequila, it’s important to define what “100% tequila” means. According to Mexican law, tequila must be made from the blue agave plant and produced in specific regions of Mexico, primarily Jalisco. To be labeled as “100% tequila,” the product must contain only agave sugars and no other additives or artificial flavors.

The Controversy

Some critics have raised concerns about the authenticity of 818 tequila, questioning whether it truly meets the requirements to be considered 100% tequila. These concerns stem from the fact that the brand does not disclose the specific distillery where the tequila is produced, leading to speculation about its origins and production methods.

Transparency and Authenticity

While the lack of transparency regarding the distillery may raise eyebrows, it is important to note that 818 tequila is legally recognized as tequila the Mexican government. It has received the NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) certification, which guarantees that the product meets the necessary standards to be classified as tequila.

In Conclusion

While the controversy surrounding the authenticity of 818 tequila may persist, it is essential to acknowledge that the brand has obtained the necessary certifications to be considered tequila. Ultimately, the decision to try 818 tequila rests with the consumer, who may prioritize transparency and origin when selecting their preferred tequila brand. As always, exploring different tequila options and consulting experts can help in making an informed choice.

FAQ

Q: Is 818 tequila made from 100% blue agave?

A: Yes, 818 tequila is made from 100% blue agave, as required Mexican law.

Q: Where is 818 tequila produced?

A: The specific distillery where 818 tequila is produced is not disclosed the brand.

Q: Does 818 tequila meet the necessary standards to be considered tequila?

A: Yes, 818 tequila has obtained the NOM certification, which guarantees its compliance with the requirements to be classified as tequila.