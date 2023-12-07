Is 65 Rotten Tomatoes good?

Is a 65% Rotten Tomatoes Score Good?

Introduction

When it comes to deciding which movie to watch, many people turn to Rotten Tomatoes for guidance. This popular review aggregator website assigns a score to movies based on the percentage of positive reviews from critics. But what does it mean when a movie receives a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes? Is it considered good or bad? Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Understanding Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Rotten Tomatoes uses a unique scoring system to evaluate movies. The percentage score represents the proportion of positive reviews a movie has received from critics. A higher percentage indicates a greater number of positive reviews, while a lower percentage suggests a higher number of negative reviews. However, it’s important to note that the score does not reflect the overall quality of a movie, but rather the general consensus among critics.

Is 65% Good?

A 65% Rotten Tomatoes score can be considered decent, but it falls in the middle of the spectrum. It indicates that the movie has received slightly more positive than negative reviews from critics. While it may not be a stellar score, it suggests that the movie has some redeeming qualities that make it worth watching. However, personal preferences and tastes can greatly influence one’s perception of a movie, so it’s always advisable to read individual reviews and consider other factors before making a decision.

FAQ

Q: Can a movie with a 65% Rotten Tomatoes score still be enjoyable?

A: Absolutely! Rotten Tomatoes scores are not the sole determinant of a movie’s entertainment value. Many movies with lower scores have still managed to captivate audiences and become cult classics.

Q: Should I completely rely on Rotten Tomatoes scores when choosing a movie?

A: While Rotten Tomatoes scores can provide a general idea of a movie’s critical reception, it’s always a good idea to read individual reviews, consider your personal preferences, and watch trailers to make an informed decision.

Conclusion

While a 65% Rotten Tomatoes score may not be considered exceptional, it does indicate that a movie has received slightly more positive than negative reviews from critics. Ultimately, the decision of whether to watch a movie should be based on personal preferences and other factors beyond just the Rotten Tomatoes score. So, the next time you come across a movie with a 65% score, give it a chance and judge for yourself.