Is 60 Minutes on Pluto TV?

Pluto TV, the popular streaming service known for its diverse range of channels, has become a go-to platform for many viewers seeking a wide variety of content. With its extensive lineup of channels, it’s no wonder that fans of the long-running news magazine show, 60 Minutes, are curious if they can catch their favorite program on Pluto TV. In this article, we will explore whether 60 Minutes is available on Pluto TV and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is 60 Minutes available on Pluto TV?

Unfortunately, as of now, 60 Minutes is not available on Pluto TV. While Pluto TV offers an impressive selection of news channels, including CBSN, NBC News, and Bloomberg TV, 60 Minutes is not among them. However, this doesn’t mean that Pluto TV lacks other captivating news and documentary content to keep viewers informed and entertained.

What is 60 Minutes?

60 Minutes is an American news magazine television program that has been on the air since 1968. It is known for its in-depth investigative reporting, interviews with prominent figures, and coverage of a wide range of topics, including politics, business, science, and culture. The show has received numerous awards and has become a staple in the world of television journalism.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a vast array of channels across various genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. It provides viewers with access to live TV channels as well as on-demand content, making it a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite television.

FAQ

1. Can I watch 60 Minutes on any other streaming platforms?

Yes, 60 Minutes is available on CBS All Access, a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of CBS content, including current and past episodes of 60 Minutes.

2. Are there any similar shows available on Pluto TV?

While 60 Minutes may not be on Pluto TV, the platform offers other news and documentary channels that provide informative and engaging content. Channels like Newsmax, Sky News, and RT America offer a variety of news programs and documentaries that cater to different interests.

In conclusion, while 60 Minutes is not currently available on Pluto TV, the streaming service still offers a plethora of other channels and content to keep viewers entertained and informed. Whether you’re looking for news, sports, or entertainment, Pluto TV has something for everyone.