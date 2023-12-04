Is 60 Minutes on Fubo?

Fubo is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. With its extensive lineup of channels, many viewers wonder if they can watch their favorite shows, such as the renowned news program 60 Minutes, on Fubo. In this article, we will explore whether 60 Minutes is available on Fubo and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is 60 Minutes available on Fubo?

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, 60 Minutes is not available on Fubo. While Fubo offers a diverse selection of news channels, including CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, CBS, the network that airs 60 Minutes, is not currently part of Fubo’s channel lineup. However, Fubo regularly updates its channel offerings, so it is always worth checking if CBS or 60 Minutes becomes available in the future.

FAQ:

What is 60 Minutes?

60 Minutes is an American news magazine television program that has been on the air since 1968. It covers a wide range of topics, including investigative reports, interviews, and feature stories. The show has received numerous awards and is known for its in-depth reporting and journalistic integrity.

What is Fubo?

Fubo is a streaming service that primarily focuses on live sports, but also offers a variety of other channels and on-demand content. It allows users to watch their favorite TV shows, movies, and sports events on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Can I watch other news programs on Fubo?

Yes, Fubo provides access to several news channels, including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and more. These channels offer a wide range of news coverage, analysis, and commentary on current events.

While 60 Minutes may not be available on Fubo at the moment, the streaming service still offers a diverse range of content for viewers to enjoy. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast or a fan of other news programs, Fubo provides a comprehensive streaming experience. Keep an eye on Fubo’s channel lineup for any updates regarding the availability of 60 Minutes in the future.