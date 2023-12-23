Is 3% a Brazilian Show?

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – With its gripping storyline, intense performances, and unique concept, the Netflix series “3%” has captivated audiences around the world. But is this critically acclaimed show truly Brazilian? Let’s delve into the origins and production of “3%” to find out.

The Brazilian Connection

“3%” is indeed a Brazilian show, proudly representing the country’s thriving television industry. Created Pedro Aguilera, the series is set in a dystopian future where only 3% of the population can escape poverty and live in a utopian paradise called the Offshore. The show explores themes of inequality, power struggles, and the lengths people will go to secure a better life.

Production and Success

Produced Boutique Filmes, “3%” premiered on Netflix in November 2016. The show quickly gained international recognition, becoming the first Brazilian series to be fully financed and distributed the streaming giant. Its success paved the way for other Brazilian productions to reach a global audience.

FAQ

Q: Is “3%” available in languages other than Portuguese?

A: Yes, “3%” is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German. Netflix provides subtitles and dubbing options for viewers worldwide.

Q: How many seasons of “3%” are there?

A: As of now, “3%” has four seasons, with each season consisting of eight episodes. The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season, set to be released in 2022.

Q: Has “3%” received any awards or nominations?

A: Yes, the show has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for several awards. It won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018, further solidifying its status as a top-notch Brazilian production.

Conclusion

“3%” is undeniably a Brazilian show that has successfully transcended borders, captivating audiences worldwide with its thought-provoking narrative and exceptional performances. As the series prepares for its final season, fans eagerly await the conclusion of this gripping tale of survival and resilience in a world divided inequality.