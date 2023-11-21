New Wave of Activism: Millennial Moms Harness the Power of Instagram for Political Change

In an era where social media holds significant influence, a group of progressive millennial moms is leveraging the power of Instagram to make their mark on U.S. politics. Led figures like Kate Duffy, the creator of Motherhood for Good, these women are finding their voices and rallying together to advocate for issues that affect their lives and the lives of their children.

The diversity of these moms reflects the changing landscapes of the suburbs; according to a 2020 census analysis the Brookings Institution, 45% of suburbanites are people of color. They are motivated concerns over gun violence in schools, reproductive rights, and the protection of LGBTQ+ children. These issues may resonate strongly with the Democratic base, but they are also reaching a broader group of swing voters who might not have previously engaged with politics.

What sets these millennial moms apart is their adeptness at using Instagram as a political platform. Unlike traditional messaging strategies, which often overlook this demographic, Instagram offers a direct and organic way to connect with followers. Many moms, after tucking their children into bed, find solace in scrolling through their Instagram feeds, making it a prime space to foster engagement and awareness for political causes.

One example of this growing phenomenon is Kate Duffy herself, who manages the Motherhood for Good account alongside her demanding full-time job and the responsibilities of raising her own children. Two years ago, Duffy had never participated in political canvassing, but now she boasts over 10,000 followers and has garnered attention as a speaker at the national Women’s March.

Inspiration for these activism efforts can often be traced back to fellow Instagram users like Emily Amick, known as Emily in Your Phone, who paved the way providing clear instructions on how to take political action. Through her account, Amick guides her followers on finding contact information for senators and representatives, offers scripts for what to say when calling them, and addresses frequently asked questions.

It is undeniable that this new wave of millennial moms on Instagram is becoming a formidable force in U.S. politics. Their digital-native backgrounds and intimate knowledge of the platform allow them to communicate in a way that resonates with their peers. As 2024 approaches, it will be interesting to see how these activist moms continue to shape the political landscape, demonstrating that Instagram has evolved from a mere photo-sharing app to a catalyst for change.

