Is 20% on Rotten Tomatoes Good?

Introduction

Rotten Tomatoes has become a popular go-to website for movie enthusiasts seeking reviews and ratings. With its iconic “Tomatometer” score, which represents the percentage of positive reviews a movie receives from critics, it has become a significant factor in determining a film’s overall reception. However, the question remains: is a 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes considered good?

Understanding Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes aggregates reviews from professional film critics and calculates the percentage of positive reviews for each movie. A score of 60% or higher is considered “Fresh,” indicating that the majority of critics had a positive opinion of the film. Conversely, a score below 60% is labeled “Rotten,” indicating a more negative consensus.

Is 20% Good?

A 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests that only 20% of the critics gave the movie a positive review. While this may seem low, it is important to remember that taste in movies is subjective, and a low score does not necessarily mean the movie is universally bad. Some viewers may still find enjoyment in a film that received a low rating.

FAQ

Q: Does a low score on Rotten Tomatoes mean a movie is terrible?

A: Not necessarily. A low score indicates that the majority of critics had a negative opinion, but individual preferences may differ. It’s always worth checking out the movie for yourself if you’re interested.

Q: Can a movie with a low score on Rotten Tomatoes still be successful?

A: Absolutely. Rotten Tomatoes scores do not always align with box office success or audience reception. Some movies with low scores have still managed to find a dedicated fan base or achieve commercial success.

Q: Should I rely solely on Rotten Tomatoes scores when deciding to watch a movie?

A: While Rotten Tomatoes can provide a general idea of critical consensus, it’s always beneficial to read individual reviews and consider your own preferences. Don’t let a low score deter you from watching a movie you might enjoy.

Conclusion

While a 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes may not be considered good in terms of critical reception, it does not necessarily mean a movie is universally bad. Taste in movies varies, and individual preferences should always be taken into account. Rotten Tomatoes can be a helpful tool, but it should not be the sole factor in deciding whether or not to watch a film.