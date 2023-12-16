Is 135 bench good for a girl?

Is a 135 Bench Good for a Female Athlete?

When it comes to strength training, the bench press is a popular exercise that tests upper body strength. Many athletes, both male and female, strive to increase their bench press numbers as a measure of their progress and overall strength. However, the question often arises: is a 135-pound bench press considered good for a female athlete?

Firstly, let’s define the terms. The bench press is a weightlifting exercise in which the athlete lies on a bench and pushes a barbell upwards from their chest using their arms and chest muscles. It primarily targets the pectoralis major, deltoids, and triceps.

In the world of strength training, what is considered “good” can vary depending on factors such as age, weight, and training experience. While a 135-pound bench press may not be considered exceptional for a male athlete, it is indeed a respectable achievement for many female athletes.

Female athletes typically have less upper body strength compared to their male counterparts due to physiological differences, such as lower testosterone levels. However, this does not mean that female athletes cannot excel in the bench press or other strength exercises. With consistent training and proper technique, female athletes can make significant progress and increase their bench press numbers over time.

FAQ:

1. Is a 135-pound bench press considered good for a female beginner?

Yes, a 135-pound bench press is an impressive feat for a female beginner. It demonstrates a solid foundation of strength and progress in a relatively short period.

2. How does a 135-pound bench press compare to elite female athletes?

Elite female athletes often have bench press numbers well above 135 pounds. However, it’s important to remember that elite athletes have dedicated years to training and have specific genetic advantages.

3. Can a female athlete improve her bench press beyond 135 pounds?

Absolutely! With consistent training, proper nutrition, and a focus on progressive overload, female athletes can continue to increase their bench press numbers and reach new personal bests.

In conclusion, a 135-pound bench press is considered good for a female athlete. It showcases strength, dedication, and progress. Remember, the most important aspect of strength training is personal improvement and reaching individual goals.