Is 135 a Respectable Bench?

Introduction

In the world of weightlifting, the bench press is a popular exercise that measures upper body strength. Many fitness enthusiasts strive to increase their bench press numbers as a way to gauge their progress and compare themselves to others. One common question that arises is whether a bench press of 135 pounds is considered respectable. Let’s delve into this topic and explore what it means to have a 135-pound bench press.

What is a Bench Press?

The bench press is a weightlifting exercise that primarily targets the muscles of the chest, shoulders, and triceps. It involves lying flat on a bench and pushing a barbell loaded with weights away from the chest until the arms are fully extended. The amount of weight lifted during this exercise is often used as a benchmark for upper body strength.

Defining Respectable

The term “respectable” is subjective and can vary depending on individual goals, experience, and body weight. What may be considered respectable for one person may not be the same for another. However, in general terms, a bench press of 135 pounds can be seen as a respectable starting point for beginners or individuals who are new to weightlifting.

FAQ

1. Is a 135-pound bench press considered strong?

While a 135-pound bench press may not be considered exceptionally strong among experienced weightlifters, it is a respectable milestone for beginners or those who are just starting their fitness journey.

2. How long does it take to reach a 135-pound bench press?

The time it takes to reach a 135-pound bench press can vary greatly depending on factors such as genetics, training frequency, and consistency. With proper training and dedication, many individuals can achieve this milestone within a few months of consistent weightlifting.

3. How can I increase my bench press?

To increase your bench press, it is important to focus on progressive overload, which involves gradually increasing the weight lifted over time. Additionally, incorporating exercises that target the muscles used in the bench press, such as chest presses and tricep dips, can help improve overall strength.

Conclusion

While the definition of a “respectable” bench press may differ from person to person, a 135-pound bench press can be seen as a respectable starting point for beginners. It is important to remember that everyone’s fitness journey is unique, and progress should be measured against personal goals rather than comparing oneself to others. With dedication and consistent training, individuals can continue to increase their bench press and achieve their desired strength levels.