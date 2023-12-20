IRS Cracks Down on False Claims for Pandemic Tax Break

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has ramped up its efforts to combat false claims for a pandemic-era tax break, resulting in the issuance of over 20,000 rejection letters to taxpayers. The tax break in question, known as the employee retention credit (ERC), was designed to provide support to small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Worth thousands of dollars per eligible employee, the credit has become a target for companies encouraging small businesses to improperly claim it.

Due to a surge in questionable claims, the IRS temporarily halted the processing of new filings in September of this year. The agency aims to crack down on these dubious filings and ensure that the tax break is only claimed those who are legitimately eligible. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel emphasized that these rejection letters are just the beginning of the agency’s compliance efforts in this area.

In an effort to help small businesses rectify their mistakes without facing penalties, the IRS introduced a special withdrawal process for those who wrongly claimed the credit. This process allows businesses to avoid repayment, interest, and penalties when returning the funds they erroneously received.

The issuance of rejection letters serves as a stern warning to taxpayers and businesses engaging in fraudulent practices. The IRS is keen on preventing further abuse and is expected to send out additional disallowance letters and letters seeking the return of improperly claimed funds in the near future.

As the IRS continues its crackdown, it is essential for taxpayers and businesses to ensure that they accurately fulfill the eligibility criteria for the employee retention credit. Failure to do so could result in financial liabilities and potential legal consequences. It is crucial to consult with tax professionals to navigate the complexities of tax laws and avoid falling into the trap of false claims.