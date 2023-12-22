IRS Fails to Comply with No TikTok on Government Devices Act, Putting Sensitive Data at Risk

In a recent report released the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), it has been revealed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is not abiding the No TikTok on Government Devices Act. The Act, intended to protect sensitive taxpayer data, requires government agencies to block access to TikTok on all computers and mobile devices. Despite being the official IRS watchdog, TIGTA discovered that the IRS has taken no steps to comply with this mandate.

The TIGTA report highlighted the significant risk posed the IRS’s lack of compliance. The criminal investigation (CI) division, responsible for handling highly sensitive taxpayer information, was found to have over 2,800 mobile devices and approximately 900 employees with access to TikTok’s website on their assigned computers. This blatant violation of the Act raises concerns about the security of taxpayer data and underscores the urgent need for corrective action.

Furthermore, the report exposed the IRS’s failure to seek an exception from the Department of Treasury or block access to TikTok. The watchdog organization called upon the IRS to take immediate measures to block TikTok access on mobile devices and collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to determine if an exception process is necessary for the 900 employees who can access TikTok on their work computers.

Compounding the issue is the IRS’s “bring your own device” (BYOD) program, which allows employees to use their personal devices for official IRS business. While this convenience empowers employees, it also violates the TikTok ban. When confronted TIGTA, the IRS initially denied that BYOD devices were subject to the ban. After months of delay, the IRS still failed to seek clarification from the OMB.

The TIGTA report further revealed the IRS’s hesitance to take decisive action. Despite agreeing to contact the OMB for guidance, the IRS disclosed that any necessary changes would not be implemented until October 2024. The inspector general expressed serious concerns about the IRS’s lack of urgency in addressing this issue, emphasizing the potential consequences for taxpayer data security.

It is essential that the IRS promptly rectifies its noncompliance with the No TikTok on Government Devices Act. The protection of sensitive taxpayer information should always be a priority, and the IRS must demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding this data. As this story develops, we will continue to provide updates on any progress made the IRS to address this critical security concern.