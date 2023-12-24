IRS Fails to Comply with White House Directive on TikTok Ban: Watchdog Report

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been found to be non-compliant with the White House’s directive to remove and block TikTok from all government devices, according to a report released the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). The watchdog discovered that over 2,800 mobile devices in the IRS’s Criminal Investigation division still have access to TikTok, with around 900 employees able to access the app through agency computers. Furthermore, the report revealed that 23 mobile devices used the IRS’s Communications and Liaison group, designated to monitor social media sites, also had access to TikTok.

This non-compliance comes after the White House gave federal agencies a 30-day deadline to delete TikTok from their devices and systems. The directive was prompted concerns over data security and China’s national security laws, which require companies to hand over data to the state. In February, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco specifically warned against the use of TikTok, stating that any company operating in China is subject to these laws.

While the IRS did take steps to block TikTok on 6,300 of its mobile devices, the watchdog found that the app was still accessible on 23 “unmanaged” devices. The report also highlighted the IRS’s failure to update its policies regarding the use of personal devices, which exposed employees to the risk of using TikTok unintentionally. The agency has agreed to update its policies to align with the TikTok ban.

The growing distrust towards TikTok among U.S. lawmakers has been evident, and this report further fuels concerns about the app’s potential security risks. The TIGTA report sheds light on the IRS’s lapses and emphasizes the importance of all government agencies taking swift action to comply with the TikTok ban.

FOX Business reached out to the IRS for a comment, but no response has been received at the time of writing.