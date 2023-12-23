TikTok Proves Hard to Shake for IRS

Summary: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing challenges in complying with a White House directive to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its devices. A new report from a government watchdog reveals that over 2,800 IRS devices still have access to the app, showing the difficulty in fully removing TikTok from federal agencies.

In defiance of a White House directive instructing federal agencies to remove and block TikTok from their devices, the IRS seems to be struggling to comply fully. According to a report from a government watchdog, approximately 2,800 IRS devices still have access to the popular video-sharing app.

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has faced scrutiny due to concerns over data privacy, national security, and potential links to the Chinese government. The Trump administration has been escalating pressure on federal agencies to remove TikTok from their networks, citing these concerns.

Despite this pressure, the IRS has faced significant challenges in completely eliminating TikTok from its devices. It remains unclear why such a large number of devices within the agency still have access to the app, despite the government’s directive.

The persistence of TikTok within the IRS highlights the wider difficulties faced federal agencies in removing the app. With the app’s immense popularity amongst users worldwide, removing it entirely from government devices is proving to be a complex and time-consuming task.

As the debate around TikTok’s security and influence continues, it is becoming apparent that fully eradicating the app from government networks may not be as simple as initially anticipated. The IRS’s struggle to comply with the White House directive underscores the challenges faced federal agencies as they attempt to secure their networks and protect sensitive information.