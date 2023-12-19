IRS Increases Investor Contribution Limits for 2024 Retirement Plans

The IRS has recently released new contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) set to take effect in 2024. These updated limits provide investors with greater opportunities to save for their retirement.

Starting in 2024, the employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase to $23,000, giving employees the chance to save an additional $500 compared to the previous year. This limit applies to employees enrolled in 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

While the contribution limits for 401(k) plans are seeing an increase, the IRA catch-up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over will remain the same at $1,000 in 2024. This limit was previously amended to include an annual cost-of-living adjustment in 2022 but will remain unchanged for the following year.

In addition to the adjustments in contribution limits for 401(k) plans, the IRS is also increasing the limits for IRAs. Savers can now contribute up to $7,000 per year, an increase of $500 compared to the previous limit. This change allows investors to take advantage of greater tax advantages and further build their retirement savings.

It’s worth noting that taxpayers may also be eligible to deduct their contributions to a traditional IRA if certain conditions are met. These conditions can vary based on individual circumstances, so individuals are encouraged to seek guidance or consult the IRS website for more information.

These updates to the contribution limits aim to encourage individuals to save more for retirement and take advantage of the tax benefits offered these retirement plans. By contributing the maximum amount allowed, investors can set themselves on a solid path towards a financially secure future.

For more detailed information about these changes and other retirement-related cost-of-living adjustments for 2024, individuals can visit the IRS website. Start planning for your future and take full advantage of the increased investor contribution limits for 2024.