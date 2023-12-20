Changes Announced for Retirement Contribution Limits in 2024

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently released details regarding the contribution limits for retirement accounts in 2024. The new limits, which affect 401(k), 403(b), and 457 plans, as well as Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), bring about several changes for individuals planning to save for their future.

One notable change is the increase in the contribution limit for 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans. Individuals can now contribute up to $23,000 in 2024, a $500 increase from the previous year. This adjustment aims to encourage individuals to save more for their retirement.

Furthermore, the contribution limit for IRAs has also seen an increase. Individuals can now contribute up to $7,000, compared to $6,500 in 2023. However, the catch-up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over remains at $1,000 for 2024.

For individuals aged 50 and over who participate in 401(k) plans, the catch-up contribution limit remains at $7,500 in 2024. This means that individuals in this age group can contribute a total of $30,500 to their retirement accounts.

The phase-out ranges for deductible contributions to traditional IRAs have also been adjusted. For single taxpayers covered a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out range is increased to between $77,000 and $87,000.

Additionally, the income phase-out range for individuals making contributions to a Roth IRA has been raised. The new range for singles and heads of household is between $146,000 and $161,000, while for married couples filing jointly, the range is between $230,000 and $240,000.

These changes reflect the IRS’s efforts to ensure that individuals have the opportunity to save and invest for their retirement years. By offering increased contribution limits and adjusting income phase-outs, the IRS aims to provide incentives for individuals to actively prepare for their future financial security.

It is important for individuals to consult financial advisors or tax professionals to understand how these changes may affect their individual circumstances and retirement planning strategies. The full details and additional adjustments can be found in Notice 2023-75 on the IRS website.

In conclusion, the IRS has announced changes to retirement contribution limits for 2024, including increased contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRAs, as well as adjustments to income phase-out ranges. These changes aim to encourage individuals to save more for their retirement and secure their financial future.