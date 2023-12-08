New Article Title: IRS Distributes Fourth Round of Economic Impact Payments, Supporting Millions of Americans

Summary:

The IRS has recently issued the fourth round of economic impact payments to provide financial assistance to eligible Americans. Although there is no confirmation on additional stimulus checks for this month, it is important to trust official government sources for accurate information. The American Rescue Plan encompasses various aspects, including small business support, extended unemployment insurance, and tax credits. Individuals should explore their state government’s website for potential tax rebates. Eligibility for the $1400 stimulus checks is determined income and filing status, with additional payments for dependents. To track payment status, the IRS offers a convenient tool.

In the latest distribution of economic impact payments, approximately 36 billion dollars were disbursed to 25 million recipients. Among these, 19 million individuals who receive Social Security retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits benefited from the stimulus checks. Over a million stimulus payments were also provided to those on Supplemental Security Income. Furthermore, 85,000 individuals who are recipients of the Railroad Retirement Board received payments. The majority of payments, around 24 million, were through direct deposits, and nearly 1 million payments were made paper checks. The IRS and Treasury have collaborated extensively to efficiently distribute these payments to eligible beneficiaries.

While there is no official announcement of additional stimulus checks for this month, it is crucial to rely on verified government sources for accurate information. Key aspects of the American Rescue Plan, such as small business support and tax credits, can be further explored on the White House’s official website. Additionally, individuals residing in states offering tax rebates should visit their state government website for more information.

Eligibility for the $1400 stimulus checks is determined based on income and filing status. Single filers earning less than $75,000, married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000, and head of household filers earning less than $112,500 qualify for the full payment. Partial payments are provided for individuals with incomes up to $80,000. Additional payments are granted for dependents, with college students and seniors included as dependents. The IRS tool enables individuals to track the status of their stimulus payments, ensuring transparency and ease of access.

As the IRS continues to support Americans through economic impact payments, it is essential to stay informed and rely on official government sources for accurate information regarding stimulus checks.