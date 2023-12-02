New Convictions in Massive Money Laundering Operation

In a recent development, three additional members of a notorious gang involved in a massive money laundering ring have been convicted. Craig Bramall (42) from Wigan, Samantha Horst (51) from Staines-upon-Thames, and Bridget Taylor (43) from Edinburgh were found guilty for their involvement in smuggling over £104 million of illicit funds from the UK to the UAE. These convictions bring the total number of individuals convicted in this case to 14.

Between November 2019 and October 2020, the gang orchestrated 83 separate trips from London to Dubai, transporting the money concealed in suitcases. It was discovered that the criminal network, headed ringleader Abdullah Alfalasi (48), had paid couriers, including Horst and Taylor, approximately £3,000 per trip. The couriers, who enjoyed the benefits of extra luggage allowance on business class flights, communicated through various WhatsApp groups, including one titled “Sunshine and lollipops.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that Horst made three trips to Dubai between August and September 2020, carrying £6.8 million in 18 suitcases. Taylor, accompanied a co-traveler, transported £2 million in five suitcases during a September 2020 trip, and an additional £1.3 million in three suitcases in July of that year. Bramall, on the other hand, smuggled an estimated £1.3 million in three suitcases during his only trip in September 2020.

The gang collected the cash from criminal organizations throughout the UK, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking. The funds were then taken to rented apartments in Central London, acting as counting houses. To avoid detection Border Force detection dogs, the money was vacuum packed, divided into suitcases weighing approximately 40 kilos, and sprayed with coffee or air fresheners.

The convictions of Bramall, Horst, and Taylor came after an 18-day trial, and they are scheduled to be sentenced on February 22, 2024. The National Crime Agency (NCA), assisted Border Force and UAE authorities, led the investigation. Furthermore, multiple British couriers are currently being investigated the UAE authorities and are prohibited from leaving the country until their involvement is determined.

The NCA’s Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, Adrian Searle, emphasized the importance of tackling money laundering as it enables organized criminals and corrupt elites to hide their unlawfully obtained wealth. He further highlighted that such criminal activity costs the UK billions and causes immense suffering worldwide.

FAQ: