Iron Maiden’s Remarkable Journey: From Heavy Metal Icons to Football Team

Iron Maiden, known globally as one of the biggest heavy metal bands of all time, have taken their love for music and turned it into something unexpected: a football team. For over four decades, Iron Maiden has not only dominated stages worldwide with their electrifying performances but has also toured the globe, playing games against local teams in some of the most iconic football cities.

The team, known as Iron Maiden FC, is comprised of band members, crew, admin staff, friends, and family – essentially anyone connected to Iron Maiden who fancies a game. Over the years, they have even enlisted the help of famous footballing legends, such as West Ham United’s Paolo Di Canio, and former Czech Republic internationals Karel Poborsky, Patrik Berger, and Vladimir Smicer, to name a few.

What sets Iron Maiden FC apart is their deep-rooted passion for the sport. Steve Harris, Iron Maiden’s bass player and founder, is a devoted West Ham fan, which has driven the team’s commitment to organized games since the early 1980s. Harris himself is an accomplished player, with a sweet left foot, who briefly pursued a football career before choosing music.

The coordination of games takes place through a dedicated WhatsApp group where members discuss upcoming concerts and available game opportunities. Local promoters assist in arranging matches against suitable teams in each tour location. From there, the team is formed, including celebrities and locals who join in on the action.

One remarkable aspect of Iron Maiden FC is the involvement of former professional footballer Colin Hendry. Renowned for his 20-year career, which included winning the Premier League and the Scottish Premier League, Hendry has been a long-time fan of Iron Maiden. He joined the team nearly a decade ago after meeting someone who worked for the band in a hotel. Since then, he has been a stalwart player, enthusiastically attending games whenever they are playing in the UK.

While Iron Maiden’s music has captivated millions worldwide, their dedication to football showcases another dimension of their passion and love for connecting with fans through the universal language of the game. From rocking stages to dominating the pitch, Iron Maiden continues to defy expectations and inspire both music and football enthusiasts alike.

