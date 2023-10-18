TikTok Shop and the Rise of Social Commercialization

The rise of TikTok Shop has transformed the popular social media app into a platform where users can buy and sell products. What was once known for cringey dances and humorous videos now rivals Amazon, with creators earning commissions and businesses gaining exposure and income. This phenomenon raises questions about the emergence of infomercial-style marketing and its impact on our social circles.

One of the reasons people are drawn to buying from TikTok Shop is the instant research or endorsement provided sellers. These sellers adopt a “infomercial” style, testing out products and sharing their experiences in a relatable and trustworthy manner. By building a connection with viewers, they create a sense of authenticity that encourages product purchases.

The concept of “Cool Capitalism,” explained scholar Jim McGuigan, sheds light on this phenomenon. Cool Capitalism involves repackaging non-capitalistic elements for profit and pleasure, effectively undermining the very nature of capitalism itself. TikTok sellers tap into this concept presenting themselves as friends, creating relationships and using the trust they’ve built to sell products.

This form of social commercialization capitalizes on the power of word-of-mouth marketing. By leveraging personal connections and trust, sellers promote products in a way that feels genuine and authentic. However, this blurring of boundaries between friendship and commerce can create a sense of distrust, both towards online influencers and even towards our friends in real life.

The rise of TikTok Shop and the broader culture of personal branding and hustle culture have led to a saturation of people trying to sell themselves and their lifestyles. In an age where productivity and personal value are intertwined, individuals feel pressure to package themselves as marketable products. This has transformed everyday interactions into transactions, where every interaction becomes an opportunity to promote oneself or products.

The false friendly nature of TikTok Shop mirrors the reality of social commercialization in our lives. We encounter people selling us their personal brand, their aesthetic, and their worthiness as friends. This blurring of authenticity and commercialization has made it increasingly difficult to discern what or who is genuine.

In conclusion, the emergence of TikTok Shop represents the rise of social commercialization. The boundaries between friendship and commerce have become blurred, where every interaction is seen as a transaction or an opportunity for self-promotion. As individuals navigate this landscape, it is important to remain aware of the potential pitfalls and manipulation that can come with this trend.

