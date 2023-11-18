New Article: The Controversial Lawsuit Against IRL Investors

A recent lawsuit has rocked the tech startup world as the founders of IRL, Abraham Shafi and Genrikh Khachatryan, have filed a lawsuit against their investors, alleging intentional sabotage. While IRL was once on the path to becoming a prominent event organizing platform targeted at Gen Z users, the company now faces a cloud of uncertainty.

The founders claim that their investors fabricated a damaging figure – stating that 95% of the company’s 20 million users were fake – in order to justify shutting down the company and returning capital to shareholders. The lawsuit specifically names Chi-Hua Chien of Goodwater Capital, Serena Dayal of SoftBank, and Mike Maples of Floodgate as the accused investors. These investors collectively contributed over $200 million to IRL, leading the company to reach an impressive valuation of $1.17 billion.

IRL initially made headlines when Abraham Shafi, the CEO, was suspended in April following allegations of misconduct. Subsequently, an investigation IRL’s board revealed the shocking revelation that almost all of the company’s users were fake. However, the remaining board members strongly deny the founders’ allegations, asserting that the significant drop in daily active users was due to genuine reasons and not an outage.

Furthermore, the company released a statement stating that the forensic report highlighted several suspicious user behaviors, including the presence of millions of duplicate-named private groups, irregular signups from email addresses such as Hotmail and Yahoo, and burner email addresses. These findings indicated the use of proxy servers and cycling through IP addresses and device types, suggesting that user behavior was inauthentic.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has since launched an investigation to determine whether IRL misled its investors, potentially violating securities laws. This controversial lawsuit adds IRL to a growing list of startups that have faced scrutiny over potentially falsified metrics, including Bolt and Frank.

It is crucial that investors exercise due diligence and thoroughly assess a company’s metrics and user base before making substantial investments. Such lawsuits highlight the importance of transparency, credibility, and adherence to ethical practices in the startup ecosystem.

