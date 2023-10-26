Irish Woman Fired from Job at Wix for Pro-Palestinian Views: Solidarity Grows

In a recent turn of events, Courtney Carey, an Irish woman working as a Customer Care Team Lead at Wix in Dublin, was sacked after expressing pro-Palestinian views on the social media platform LinkedIn. Carey’s public comments included statements such as “FREE PALESTINE” and “ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE.” Her posts also sought to draw parallels between the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the nationalist uprising against colonialism in Ireland.

Following screenshots of Carey’s comments being shared on social media Dr. Eli David, who accused her of supporting terrorists, Carey’s employment at Wix was terminated. The COO and President of Wix.com, Nir Zohar, addressed the situation on social media, expressing the pain and trauma experienced Wix’s Israeli employees in light of the recent Hamas attack. Zohar emphasized that while Wix is an open and liberal company that respects political views, Carey’s inflammatory posts were deeply hurtful to the Israeli employees and therefore led to the decision to part ways with her.

In response to her dismissal, Carey has claimed that she was fired for alleged “gross misconduct” and is considering legal action for unfair dismissal. Her case has gained significant attention, with support pouring in from various quarters. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Carey with her legal expenses, and within a day, it has raised €3,231 out of its €5,000 goal.

Furthermore, Carey’s case was brought up in the Dáil Richard Boyd Barrett and Mick Barry, who both expressed concern over dismissing someone based on their political views. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledged that under Irish employment law, it is not permissible to terminate someone’s employment because of their political beliefs and encouraged Carey to seek advice regarding potential wrongful dismissal.

This incident has sparked a broader discussion about freedom of expression, political viewpoints, and the boundaries of employee rights. While individuals are entitled to their viewpoints and freedom of speech, it is crucial to ensure that advocating violence is not part of the equation. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen what the final outcome will be and how it might impact future conversations around this sensitive issue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is Courtney Carey?

Courtney Carey is an Irish woman who was previously employed as a Customer Care Team Lead at Wix in Dublin. She gained attention after being sacked for expressing pro-Palestinian views on the social media platform LinkedIn.

2. What were Carey’s comments that led to her dismissal?

Carey’s comments included statements such as “FREE PALESTINE” and “ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE.” She sought to draw parallels between the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the nationalist uprising against colonialism in Ireland.

3. Why was Courtney Carey fired from her job at Wix?

Courtney Carey was terminated from her position at Wix due to the inflammatory nature of her comments, which caused distress and pain among Wix’s Israeli employees.

4. Has Courtney Carey taken any legal action regarding her dismissal?

Courtney Carey has stated that she is considering legal action for unfair dismissal and has been approached several lawyers offering their advice in this matter.

5. How can people support Courtney Carey?

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Courtney Carey with her legal and financial costs. Individuals can donate to the campaign to show their support.