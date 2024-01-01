The Rising Stars of TikTok: Influencers to Watch in 2024

TikTok has revolutionized the world of social media, and its influence continues to grow. In the vast ocean of content creators on the platform, certain individuals have managed to stand out from the crowd and amass a dedicated following. These rising stars have captured the hearts of millions with their unique talent and engaging videos. Here are some influencers to keep an eye on in 2024.

Sophie Ella – Makeup Maven

With over 60,000 followers, Sophie Ella’s TikTok account is a treasure trove for makeup enthusiasts. The 20-year-old shares her take on the latest makeup trends and tutorials, showcasing her passion for fashion and beauty. Her account has garnered an impressive 3.1 million likes, solidifying her status as a rising star.

Jack Swift – Vlogger Extraordinaire

Jack Swift has taken TikTok storm with his vlogs and outfit checks. With a staggering 6 million likes and 68,100 followers, Jack’s bubbly personality and energetic videos have won the hearts of many users. He has also used his platform to raise awareness about mental health issues, particularly within the LGTBQ+ community.

Meg Hughes – Cinema Lover

As a past film student, Meg captivates her audience with cosy and wholesome vlogs that delve into cinema’s biggest hits. Alongside film discussions, she also shares skincare and beauty recommendations. Meg’s engaging content has earned her a staggering 9.8 million likes and over 172,000 followers.

Shane Morgan – Vlogging Sensation

Shane’s vlog style posts and Get Ready Ready With Me’s have propelled him to influencer stardom. With 104,500 followers and 4.5 million likes, this Belfast native knows how to captivate his audience. Recently, he has been romantically linked to content creator Lauren Whelan, adding another layer of intrigue to his already growing fame.

Chloe Koyce – Fashionista Extraordinaire

Limerick native Chloe Koyce has captured the attention of TikTok users with her stylish outfit videos, vlogs, and makeup tutorials. Her charming personality has helped her amass an impressive 2.5 million likes and nearly 100,000 followers. Chloe’s talent has also translated to Instagram, where she has signed with Icon Management.

Annalivia Hynds – Supermom and Influencer

Annalivia Hynds is not just a content creator; she is also a mother of two. Known for her vlogs, Get Ready With Me’s, and fashion tips, Annalivia has amassed an astonishing 11.5 million likes and 171,000 followers. Her rise to fame recently culminated in winning Social Media Personality of the Year and Family Influencer of the Year at the Northern Ireland Social Media Awards.

These talented individuals have carved their niche in the world of TikTok, captivating audiences with their creativity and authenticity. As TikTok continues to dominate the social media landscape, keep an eye on these rising stars as they pave the way for new trends and exciting content in 2024.