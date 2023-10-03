TikTok Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes of Paris Fashion Week

TikTok stars Miriam Mullins and Lauren Whelan had the opportunity to attend the L’Oreal Walk Your Worth show at Paris Fashion Week. The event showcased the latest catwalk presentation the French beauty brand, with celebrities like Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, and Kendall Jenner gracing the runway against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The show aimed to celebrate womanhood and empower women, with surprises such as former The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes making an unexpected appearance on the catwalk wearing a stunning sequinned gown.

Both Miriam and Lauren documented their behind-the-scenes experiences leading up to the fashion show. They had their hair and makeup done L’Oreal Paris stylists, giving their followers a glimpse into the preparation process.

Miriam opted for a cat-eye makeup look, complemented sleek straightened hair pulled back into a ponytail. She wore a glamorous black cut-out dress, featuring long sleeves on one side and an off-the-shoulder design on the other.

On the other hand, Lauren chose a black off-the-shoulder dress, sharing with her followers that she purchased it from Solace London. The dress was accompanied long black gloves, adding elegance to her ensemble.

Lauren took to TikTok to express her love for the dress, stating that it fit her perfectly and made her feel royal. She even compared herself to Princess Diana, dubbing the dress her “revenge dress.”

Paris Fashion Week began last week and will conclude on Tuesday. It continues to be a prestigious event in the fashion industry, attracting influencers, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world.

Sources:

– Instagram/ Miriam Mullins

– Instagram/ Lauren Whelan