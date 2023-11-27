New Perspectives on the Power of Social Media in Irish Sports

Our recent Irish Sport on Social Media Conference provided an insightful look into the impact of social media on the world of Irish sports. While Dublin City Centre was grappling with some challenges, our event took place in partnership with the Ballymun Health and Fitness Festival, bringing together an engaged audience eager to delve into the topic.

One of our key speakers, Louise Cassidy, captivatingly shared the phenomenal success story of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team and how their narrative unfolded on social media. The team strategically planned and executed various pre-tournament milestones, collaborating with recognized brands such as Sky and Cadbury to ensure the highest production values were met.

An extraordinary example of their efforts was the squad announcement video, which garnered an impressive 4.5 million views, a remarkable achievement for Irish content. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the expertise of agencies like Fifty-Three Six, in addition to the dedication of the in-house team led Orlagh Ní Chorcorain, Emma Clinton, and Cara Gaynor.

Stephen O’Leary from Olytico presented fascinating statistics highlighting the success of Irish sporting bodies in the past year. Monthly engagements have seen a 50% increase, reaching an all-time high of over 4.5 million. Interestingly, Instagram emerged as the dominant platform for engagement, accounting for 74% of interactions.

Our third speaker, Ryan Bailey, the Communications Manager of the IRFU, shared his experience as a journalist embedded within the Irish squad. His storytelling ability resulted in captivating content that enabled fans to experience the behind-the-scenes aspects of the team in a unique and intimate way. Trust played a vital role in facilitating this level of access.

Michael Corcoran, our final keynote speaker, provided intriguing insights from his time at Ryanair and offered thought-provoking ideas on how sports sponsorship could be revolutionized.

Overall, our conference showcased the transformative power of social media in the world of Irish sports. It is clear that social media provides a platform for extraordinary storytelling, facilitates deeper fan engagement, and helps sports organizations reach unprecedented heights of success. As we look forward to the future, we anticipate continued innovation and growth in this dynamic field.

