Irish Authorities Launch Inquiry into Teen girl’s Death Linked to TikTok Challenge

Authorities in Ireland have started an investigation into the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl, Sarah Mescall, who fell ill after participating in a TikTok challenge. Mescall, from Kilnamona, passed away on Monday at Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin. It is believed that she collapsed while attempting the “chroming” TikTok challenge, which involves inhaling aerosol after spraying it onto a piece of clothing and wrapping it around the face.

Mescall briefly regained consciousness and informed her mother of what had transpired before losing consciousness again and being put in an induced coma. The Irish police have notified the coroner’s office about the incident and are working on preparing an investigation file.

TikTok has expressed its condolences to Mescall’s family and stated that such content is against their guidelines and would be removed if found. The company noted that the aerosol stunt is not a TikTok trend. Mescall’s community has been devastated her passing, and she is remembered as a lovely, kind, and energetic young girl.

The tragic consequences of TikTok challenges have raised concerns among many parents. Just recently, a Boston teenager, Harris Wolobah, died after participating in the “One Chip” challenge. It is crucial to ensure the safety of young users on social media platforms and provide necessary support and resources.

Mescall’s funeral will take place at Kilnamona Church, and counseling services are available to support the grieving students and teachers in her school community.