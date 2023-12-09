Regulator Consults Public on New Online Safety Code

The Irish media regulator, Coimisúin na Meán, has opened up public consultation on a new Online Safety Code aimed at protecting users of social media from harmful content. The code will form part of a larger framework that includes the EU Digital Services Act and the EU Terrorist Content Online Regulation, and will be enforced in Ireland Coimisiún na Meán starting next year.

Set to come into effect in February, the EU Digital Services Act represents the most comprehensive set of regulations for social media platforms to date. Given that many of these platforms are headquartered in Ireland, the responsibility of enforcing these new rules and laws will fall on the new media regulator. Failure to comply with the regulations may result in fines of up to €20 million or 6% of a company’s national turnover.

The draft code outlines several measures that video-sharing platforms will be required to implement, including blocking content that promotes cyberbullying, eating disorders, self-harm, or suicide. The code also introduces age verification requirements to protect children from viewing inappropriate content such as pornography. Additionally, platforms will be expected to prevent the uploading or sharing of illegal content that incites hatred or violence, while also providing users with media literacy tools to identify disinformation and misinformation.

Niamh Hodnett, the online safety commissioner, stated that platforms amplifying hateful or violent content will be targeted the code to remove hate speech and misinformation. At present, the commission contacts companies on an informal basis to address these issues, as the codes and regulations are not yet fully established. However, February 2024, they will become legally enforceable.

Hodnett emphasized the commission’s commitment to using its full range of powers to preserve online safety. Once the public consultation period concludes, the commission will finalize Ireland’s first online safety code and seek approval from the European Commission for its implementation. The regulation of video-sharing platforms will play a crucial role in minimizing the potential harm these services can inflict upon children and young people.