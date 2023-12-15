LinkedIn Launches Account Verification Program for Irish Users

LinkedIn has announced the expansion of its account verification program to include users from Ireland. The professional networking platform has partnered with verification company Persona to offer Irish users the opportunity to add a verified badge to their profiles. To verify their account, users must show proof of a government-issued ID, specifically an Irish e-passport with near field communication (NFC) enabled. LinkedIn aims to provide a trusted and authentic experience for its members in Ireland, where more than 2 million users are registered. The verification program offers an additional layer of identity verification, allowing users to make more informed decisions about the authenticity of the people and businesses they interact with.

The move LinkedIn stands in contrast to the approach taken Elon Musk when he acquired Twitter, which included a paid verification system. LinkedIn’s aim is to have 100 million verified users 2025. The company seeks to create a secure and trusted professional environment for its members, enabling them to build their careers and grow their businesses. The verification service is provided in collaboration with Persona, a San Francisco-based platform that specializes in identification-related technology. Persona CEO Rick Song expressed excitement about the collaboration and the vision shared LinkedIn to establish safe and authentic connections on a global scale.

As part of its ongoing efforts to encourage users to embrace AI technology, LinkedIn recently introduced new AI-powered features for a select group of premium users. The platform continues to explore ways to enhance security and safety for its members while providing a reliable and efficient networking experience. With the expansion of the verification program to include Irish users, LinkedIn aims to ensure that its Irish members can confidently connect with real professionals and seize professional opportunities.