Exploring the Irish Language Online

Summary: The Irish language has seen a surge in interest in recent years, and with the abundance of resources available online, learning and relearning Gaeilge has become easier than ever. Platforms like TikTok, typically associated with entertainment, are now being utilized to promote the language and help users improve their Irish skills. Here are some popular TikTok accounts that offer Irish language lessons and insights to followers.

Gaeilge le Jane: With a strong following of over 15k on TikTok, Gaeilge le Jane is an excellent resource for those interested in the Irish language. Jane shares simple phrases and translations of words and phrases commonly used online.

Éadaoin Fitzmaurice: Creator Éadaoin Fitzmaurice is a passionate advocate for Gaeilge and regularly shares her love for the language along with teaching useful phrases that can be incorporated into everyday conversations.

Múinteoir Meg: As her name suggests, Múinteoir Meg is an Irish language teacher who vlogs about her daily life while also teaching viewers handy words and phrases.

Vivienne in NYC: New York City has a thriving Irish language community, and TikTok accounts like Vivienne in NYC reflect this. Vivienne posts numerous Irish language videos and also focuses on traditional Irish names.

The Gaeilge Gal: Another TikTok account dedicated to the Irish language is The Gaeilge Gal. She creates videos like “get ready with me” but speaks entirely in Gaeilge.

Gaeilge Bheo: Whether you’re studying Irish or simply wish to learn more, Gaeilge Bheo is an excellent account to follow. As a professional Irish language teacher, she provides valuable insights and lessons.

The rise of these TikTok accounts demonstrates the growing importance and popularity of learning Irish online. By embracing social media platforms and harnessing their reach, these creators are making the Irish language more accessible and enjoyable for learners everywhere.

