The Rise of Irish-Language Influencers: Shaping the Future of Irish Online

In recent years, a growing community of Irish-language influencers has emerged, using platforms like TikTok and Instagram to promote and popularize the language. These influencers, such as Séamus Lehane (@seamboyseam) and Mollie Guidera (@irishwithmollie), are not only entertaining their followers but also demystifying the language and making it more accessible and relevant to a wider audience.

Séamus Lehane, a primary schoolteacher from Limerick, found unexpected success on TikTok with his humorous videos about the Irish language and culture. His video about translating animal names into Irish went viral, captivating viewers both in Ireland and around the world. For Séamus, the goal was always to make people laugh, but he is also happy if his videos help people learn a bit about the language.

Similarly, Mollie Guidera, known as Múinteoir Mollie, has built a large following on Instagram creating content that makes learning Irish fun and relatable. Through videos and flashcards, she connects the language to everyday experiences and teaches phrases that are often not covered in traditional language classes. Mollie’s approach aims to remove the fear and shame associated with the language, making it a more enjoyable and meaningful learning experience.

These Irish-language influencers are not only reaching Irish people but also engaging with a global audience. Mollie’s students, for example, come from diverse backgrounds and include Irish diaspora living in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. By connecting these individuals to their ancestral language, Mollie is redefining Irish for a global audience and evoking feelings of homesickness and nostalgia.

The presence of Irish-language influencers on platforms like TikTok and Instagram is significant because it brings the language out of the classroom and into the daily lives of young people. While Irish has traditionally been limited to a designated time slot in school, social media provides a more continuous exposure to the language, allowing for ongoing learning and discussion.

Overall, the rise of Irish-language influencers represents a shift in how the language is perceived and valued. Through their entertaining and educational content, these influencers are shaping the future of Irish online, making it more accessible, relevant, and enjoyable for people around the world.