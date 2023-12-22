New Article: Celebrities Reflect on Christmas TV Favorites

Summary: As the holiday season approaches, celebrities are looking forward to their favorite Christmas TV memories. While new specials and premieres are exciting, it’s the old classics that bring back that warm and fuzzy feeling. From Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to Love Actually, these movies have left lasting memories for many. Each celebrity shares their personal favorites and what they’re excited to tune into this year.

Katie Hannon from Upfront on RTÉ One reminisces about the excitement of the Christmas RTÉ Guide and the anticipation of watching movies when they were actually broadcasted. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The King and I were her cherished childhood classics.

Emmett Scanlan from Kin believes that Christmas Day is for the kids, with movies like The Snowman and How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the agenda. However, when it’s adults’ time to relax, he loves watching Die Hard and embracing the festive spirit with Bruce Willis’ iconic line.

Dáithí Ó Sé from Today recalls cozying up with his sister on a day after Santa’s visit to watch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The simplicity of that time is a fond memory for him.

Tommy Bowe from Ireland AM shares the joy of introducing his own children to movies from his childhood. Home Alone brought back wonderful memories and laughter as they watched it together.

Mairéad Ní Chuaig from TG4 is a movie enthusiast herself and is excited about the incredible selection of films airing on TG4 this Christmas. She plans to enjoy classics like Róise & Frank and Dirty Dancing.

Mateo Saina from First Dates loves the action-packed movies like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon to get him in the Christmas spirit. His partner, Vjerana, prefers Dirty Dancing and they make it a tradition to watch it together.

Deric Hartigan from Ireland AM fondly remembers watching Miracle on 34th Street on Christmas Eve, a childhood tradition that brought excitement and that classic Christmas vibe.

Martin King from Six O’Clock Show has happy memories of watching the Christmas edition of Top of the Pops with his family, as they all loved music. And while not a movie, Elf has become a modern Christmas classic for him.

The holiday season is a time to come together and create new memories, while also cherishing the traditions and memories from years past. Whether it’s a timeless classic or a new favorite, there’s a movie out there to capture the magic of Christmas for everyone.